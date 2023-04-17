The Night Agent: Season Two Plans Discussed by Netflix Series Creator Shawn Ryan

Fans of The Night Agent will see some major changes when the popular Netflix series returns for its second season. Shawn Ryan, the creator of the action-thriller, revealed what’s ahead in an interview with Comicbook.com. The Night Agent is based on a novel by Matthew Quirk and there isn’t a second book.

Starring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau, The Night Agent follows Peter Sutherland (Basso), a young FBI agent who’s thrown into a vast conspiracy. To save the United States, he plunges into a desperate hunt for the traitor while protecting ex-CEO Rose Larkin (Buchanan).

Ryan said the following about season two:

“When I pitched it to Netflix, I essentially said, This is an ongoing show, but each season will be its own self-contained story. And then future seasons would have very few characters porting over from the previous season. We’re not trying to keep seven or eight characters going throughout multiple seasons. We want to tell really impactful stories where things can change and change quickly. Where we don’t have to worry about maintaining the status quo from episode to episode. And I also pitched the idea that we’d be in a different world with different circumstances each season. So one thing I will tell you about Season 2 is it does not take place in the DC area, which is where Season 1 took place. So we’ll be in a different part of the world exploring different characters than we had in Season 1. And we’re determining who from Season 1 might appear in Season 2. But essentially we’re going to be telling a whole brand new story, which is exciting and scary. And with the high bar that Season 1 set for audience expectations, we feel that pressure too. And so we’re just going to do our best to tell a story that feels within The Night Agent universe, but that feels new, fresh, and exciting.”

A premiere date for The Night Agent season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched the first season? Are you excited to see more of this Netflix series?