Your Honor: Season Three? Bryan Cranston Talks Possible Future for Showtime Series

The series finale of the Your Honor TV series aired last month, but star/executive producer Bryan Cranston has revealed that the Showtime series could return. The actor spoke about the possibility of the drama continuing in a recent podcast appearance and clarified his words to Deadline.

Starring Cranston, Rosie Perez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Lilli Kay, Jimi Stanton, Benjamin Flores Jr., Andrene Ward-Hammond, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Keith Machekanyanga, the drama series follows a father, Judge Michael Desiato (Cranston), who lost his son following the boy’s involvement in a hit and run.

Showtime wants more of the series, but a renewal hasn’t been announced. Cranston said the following about a possible third season of Your Honor:

“My comment was I’m not sure that there could be or there is. There is some discussion. Showtime has indicated there is interest and we’re very proud to know that every episode in Season 2 increased in the audience from the previous week. If it happens, fantastic but it’d have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are. I’d be very interested in producing that. I don’t know about being in it because my guy’s back in prison.”

Cranston is open to returning to the series, but only if season three truly explores “a father grieving the loss of his son.” Cranston shared:

“I said, ‘This guy, if this really happened and you lost a child, it changes your life forever. So if you really want to show a man in abject despair, if there is any possibility of a life beyond that, let’s do it. But it has to be incrementally discovered.’”

What do you think? Do you want to see a third season of Your Honor, or are two seasons of this Showtime series enough for you?