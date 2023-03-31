The Night Agent: Season Two; Netflix Series Renewed Six Days After Premiere

Less than a week after The Night Agent’s premiere, Netflix has renewed the action-thriller series for a second season of 10 episodes. The streamer typically waits to see how well a show performs with 28 days of viewer data, so this is one of Netflix’s fastest renewals to date.

A political conspiracy series, The Night Agent TV show stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau. The story revolves around Peter Sutherland (Basso), a young FBI agent who works at the White House as a Night Action telephone operator. He keeps an eye on a phone that never rings, until one night, it does.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, The Night Agent launched last Thursday. It immediately reached Netflix’s Top 10 and debuted in the #1 spot on the English TV List with 168.71M hours viewed. The action-thriller ranked third for premiere week of viewing across all Season One TV and appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Series creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan, said, “The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world. To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew, and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

“We are thrilled to see The Night Agent become an instant global sensation and can’t wait to continue telling this story with our remarkable cast, creative leader, Shawn Ryan, and our wonderful partners at Netflix,” added Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television.

Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series for Netflix, said, “We’re proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world. Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

More details and a second season premiere date will be announced in the future.

What do you think? Have you watched The Night Agent TV series? Are you glad to hear that this show has been renewed for a second season, or should it be a one-season series?

