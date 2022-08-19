The Midnight Club: Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Photos for New Horror Series

The Midnight Club is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has announced a premiere date and released the first photos for the upcoming horror series. Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford and Heather Langenkamp star in the series which is based on the works of author Christopher Pike.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Meet The Midnight Club. From Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, and Leah Fong, the new series comes to Netflix on October 7. LOGLINE. At a hospice with a mysterious history, the eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. A new horror series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) and Leah Fong, based on the creative work of bestselling author Christopher Pike.”

The 10 episodes will arrive on October 7th. Check out more photos from the series below.

