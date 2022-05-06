First Kill: Netflix Releases Premiere Date and First Photos for Vampire Hunter Series

First Kill is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has released new photos and announced a June 10th premiere date for the vampire hunter series. Eight episodes have been ordered.

Starring Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis, Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise, Gracie Dzienny, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings, Jr., and Jason R. Moore, the series follows the romance between a vampire and a vampire hunter.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for. Felicia D. Henderson (THE PUNISHER, EMPIRE, GOSSIP GIRL, SOUL FOOD) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of FIRST KILL, which is based on the short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, who is also a writer and executive producer for the series. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss serve as executive producers through Belletrist Productions. FIRST KILL also stars Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise, Gracie Dzienny, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings, Jr., and Jason R. Moore.”

Check out the poster and more photos for First Kill below.

