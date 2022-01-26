Pieces of Her: Netflix Releases Premiere Date and First Look Photos for Toni Collette Drama Series

Pieces of Her is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service announced a premiere date and released the first photos of the drama. Starring Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, Jessica Barden, Jacob Scipio, Joe Dempsie, Aaron Jeffery, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, Terry O’Quinn, the drama is based on the best selling novel by Karin Slaughter.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling novel, in a sleepy Georgia town a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.”

Pieces of Her arrives on March 4th. Check out more photos from the series below.

