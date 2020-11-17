Tiny Pretty Things: Netflix Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Intense Ballet Drama

Tiny Pretty Things is coming to Netflix, and the streaming service has now released a trailer and set a premiere date for the ballet drama. Lauren Holly, Kylie Jefferson, Casimere Jollette, Daniela Norman, Brennan Clost, Michael Hsu Rosen, Damon J. Gillespie, Bayardo De Murguia, Jess Salgueiro, Barton Cowperthwaite, and Tory Trowbridge star in this drama, which follows the students of an elite dance academy.

The Netflix series is based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton. The streamer revealed the following about the new series:

“The project is in the vein of BLACK SWAN meets PRETTY LITTLE LIARS. When tragedy strikes at Chicago’s most prestigious ballet school, where every dancer is both friend and foe who compete fiercely for coveted roles, it threatens to unravel close friendships and to expose a constellation of secrets that could bring down a world-renowned institution.”

Tiny Pretty Things premieres on December 14th. Check out the trailer for the new series below.

