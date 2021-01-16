The Crew: Netflix Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Kevin James Sitcom

The Crew is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has now released a trailer and premiere date for the new sitcom. Starring Kevin James, the series follows a NASCAR crew chief and his crew. Freddie Stroma, Sarah Stiles, Gary Anthony Williams, and Dan Ahdoot also star.

Netflix revealed the following about the new comedy series:

“The Crew stars Kevin James as a NASCAR crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller), James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team.”

The Crew arrives on February 15th. Check out the trailer and photos for the new sitcom below.

