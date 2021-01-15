Young Rock, Keenan: NBC Comedies to Replace Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

If you’ve been waiting for the series premieres of the Keenan (above) and Young Rock TV shows, there’s good news for you today. NBC has announced that the new half-hour comedies will launch on Tuesday, February 16th.

They’ll be taking over the 8:00 PM timeslot currently held by Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The musical dramedy is going on hiatus after just six episodes and won’t return until sometime in the spring.

Here are NBC’s press notes about the premieres:

MEDIA ALERT: ‘YOUNG ROCK’ / ‘KENAN’ NBC has set premiere dates for its two upcoming comedies: “Young Rock” will debut on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and “Kenan” will debut immediately after on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m. “YOUNG ROCK”

“Young Rock” focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star. Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers. “Young Rock” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions. “KENAN”

Kenan, a recently widowed host of Atlanta’s #2 morning show, struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the “help” he gets from his father-in-law and his brother/manager/house guest.

Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane and Don Johnson star. Lorne Michaels, David Caspe, Jackie Clarke, Kenan Thompson, Ken Whittingham and Andrew Singer serve as executive producers. “Kenan” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Broadway Video. Note: Following its sixth episode of the season on Feb. 9, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will go on hiatus and return in the spring. The second season is off to a strong start with the premiere setting an all-time series record with 3.0 million viewers in live-plus-same-day. That figure now currently stands at 4.7 million.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out the Young Rock and/or Keenan TV series on NBC? Are you disappointed that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is going on hiatus?