Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season Two Production for NBC Series Begins Today

The cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is headed back to work today. The series films in Vancouver and it was revealed by Ted Danson that the cast was filming on Monday at an interview during the Emmy Awards. He is married to Mary Steenburgen, who stars on the series, and joked that his wife had to go to bed early because she would be filming the next day.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the musical dramedy:

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo (Alex Newell), and making a breakthrough with her ailing father (Peter Gallagher), Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse might just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.”

A second season premiere date for the NBC series has not been set, but it is expected to begin airing sometime during the 2020-21 broadcast season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV show on NBC? Will you watch season two when it arrives?