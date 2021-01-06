Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season Two Ratings

Last year, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist didn’t perform very well in the traditional ratings but made up for it in streaming and delayed viewing. How will this musical comedy-drama series perform in year two? Will Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, and Mary Steenburgen. Zoey Clarke (Levy) is a whip-smart computer coder who’s making her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers, and complete strangers – through popular songs. The second season picks up after a tragedy and Zoey and her family begin to recalibrate and navigate their new normal. As she finds herself in a new dynamic at work and in her love life, Zoey’s musical powers continue to both awkwardly complicate and inform her worldview as she attempts to rediscover joy and connect with those around her.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/6 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season one of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on NBC averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.00 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?