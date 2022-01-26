FBI: Most Wanted: Dylan McDermott to Replace Julian McMahon on CBS Series

FBI: Most Wanted has found its new man in charge, and Dick Wolf didn’t look far to find him. Dylan McDermott is joining the CBS series following Julian McMahon’s departure as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jesse “Jess” LaCroix, per Deadline.

McDermott has appeared on Law & Order: Organized Crime since the start of the series as Richard Wheatley. During season one, he was a series regular, but he signed on as a recurring member for season two. His time on the NBC series will wrap before he joins FBI: Most Wanted. His first appearance on the CBS series is set for April.

No details were revealed about his character, but he will play someone new. FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesday nights on CBS.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Dylan McDermott on FBI: Most Wanted? Will you miss seeing his character on Law & Order: Organized Crime?