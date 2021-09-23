FBI: Most Wanted: Season Three; Kellan Lutz Exits CBS’ Tuesday Night Series

A series regular has departed FBI: Most Wanted following its third season premiere on CBS. Kellan Lutz shared a message with his fans on social media soon after the episode aired on the East Coast.

Lutz has played Special Agent Kenny Crosby on the CBS series and his character was critically wounded in the season premiere. Needing a long recovery, Crosby decided to return home to his parents in Oklahoma. Lutz decided to leave the show to focus on his family but expressed the hope that viewers haven’t seen the last of Crosby.

Lutz said the following on Instagram:

“Wow. What a night! And yes, you saw that correctly, Crosby won’t be chasing down any bad guys for a little while. 2020 was a lot for everyone to say the least. For me it started with losing my first daughter, then nearly my wife, and both grandfathers among other things, all in the middle of a global pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system. If 2020 taught me anything it’s how important family truly is. After a lot of prayer and reflection I made the difficult decision to move my growing family back to CA so our daughter could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away. CBS, Dick Wolf, UniversalTV, and the entire FBI: Most Wanted team have been beyond supportive, understanding, and heard me out as I worked through feelings and emotions in regards to this decision. One thing that I kept hearing over and over when I booked this job was how much of a family Dick Wolf shows are, and that couldn’t be more accurate. They’ve supported me in the lows and celebrated with me in the highs and I will forever be grateful for everything they’ve done for me. I will miss the show, my costars, production, and most importantly my character Kenny Crosby, who is named after one of the grandfathers I lost earlier this year, but I have so much peace knowing I made the right decision for my family. I hope Crosby is able to pop in and out here and there in the future but for now- Crosby-over and out. Much love to all you amazing fans!!!!”

FBI: Most Wanted is a part of the FBI franchise night which airs on Tuesday night.

What do you think? Are you surprised or disappointed by Lutz’s exit from the CBS drama? Are you hoping that his character returns in the future?