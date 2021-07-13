FBI: Most Wanted: Season Three; Alexa Davalos Joins CBS TV Series

FBI: Most Wanted has added Alexa Davalos (The Man in the High Castle) to its ranks. She will join the cast of the FBI spin-off as an FBI agent named Jess who will become part of the team. The CBS series stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Miguel Gomez.

A second spin-off, FBI: International, will premiere this fall, and all three shows will air on Tuesday nights. Deadline reported that the trio of shows will premiere their respective new seasons on September 21st with a crossover event. All three shows will join forces in the premiere.

Multiple show crossover events are nothing new for Dick Wolf shows. Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD usually have crossover events on NBC, but that did not happen last season, due to the pandemic.

CBS status sheet to track the Tiffany network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here. Check out ourto track the Tiffany network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows