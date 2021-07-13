Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

FBI: Most Wanted: Season Three; Alexa Davalos Joins CBS TV Series

by Regina Avalos,

FBI: Most Wanted TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

FBI: Most Wanted has added Alexa Davalos (The Man in the High Castle) to its ranks. She will join the cast of the FBI spin-off as an FBI agent named Jess who will become part of the team. The CBS series stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Miguel Gomez.

A second spin-off, FBI: International, will premiere this fall, and all three shows will air on Tuesday nights. Deadline reported that the trio of shows will premiere their respective new seasons on September 21st with a crossover event. All three shows will join forces in the premiere.

Multiple show crossover events are nothing new for Dick Wolf shows. Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD usually have crossover events on NBC, but that did not happen last season, due to the pandemic.

Check out our CBS status sheet to track the Tiffany network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.
What do you think? Are you excited to see Davalos on FBI: Most Wanted? Will you be watching the FBI shows in the fall?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x