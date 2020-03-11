Can this team of experts find their dangerous prey in the first season of the FBI: Most Wanted TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like FBI: Most Wanted is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of FBI: Most Wanted here.
A CBS crime drama from Dick Wolf, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Nathaniel Arcand with Yaya Gosselin and Lorne Cardinal in recurring roles. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The highly skilled agents function as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. Jess LaCroix (McMahon), a seasoned but enigmatic agent, oversees the team which includes former NPPD detective Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg); data analyst Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes); Army intel veteran Kenny Crosby, (Lutz); and deadly marksman Clinton Skye (Arcand).
‘FBI: Most Wanted’ is a very good show. Please Do Not Cancel! Both FBI shows are fantastic! Great characters and all of the shows are very deep and interesting! Very good writers on both FBI shows.
Like it! Shows that not EVERY suspect can be arrested, sometimes it just CAN’T be avoided! Renue.
Love this show. My favorite
Love this show and really want it renewed.
I really enjoy the FBI most wanted – it doesn’t have the crazy corny stuff that you see on the 911 shows, we quit watching the first one now the new one is getting just as off the wall. If they would stay more serious and realistic like the Chicago PD, Fire and Med – I would love to watch them. Like both FBI’s. Lower the background music too loud though.
Please don’t cancel the FBI shows! They are both so enjoyable to watch. We look forward to watching them both.
This turned out to be an excellent show!!! Hope CBS keeps it! All the team members are great! I reallly like Julian McMahon in his role!
I love both of the shows and their stars especially Julian McMahon. He does such a convincing acting job in this show as an agent and single parent. Please don’t cancel this show or the other FBI show. They are both very exciting and they seem very realistic as far as we know.
Why does the background music have to be so loud you can’t here the dialogue? The other FBI program does not have this problem
I am loving both shows.
Love fbi most wanted
I am loving this show.Give it a chance.
Not very good. Uninteresting characters. Writing on other FBI show much better and more action. Doubt we watch again.
Not bad. I’ll keep watching for now.
We thought this one was pretty good. Better than the other FBI show…. but you can get rid of the brunette who moved to this show from the other one.
I like both shows a lot. Always interesting plot twists.