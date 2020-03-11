Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

FBI: Most Wanted: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

FBI: Most Wanted TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Photo: Jeff Neumann/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Can this team of experts find their dangerous prey in the first season of the FBI: Most Wanted TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like FBI: Most Wanted is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of FBI: Most Wanted here.

A CBS crime drama from Dick Wolf, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Nathaniel Arcand with Yaya Gosselin and Lorne Cardinal in recurring roles. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The highly skilled agents function as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. Jess LaCroix (McMahon), a seasoned but enigmatic agent, oversees the team which includes former NPPD detective Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg); data analyst Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes); Army intel veteran Kenny Crosby, (Lutz); and deadly marksman Clinton Skye (Arcand).

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of the FBI: Most Wanted TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that FBI: Most Wanted should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Canceled and renewed TV show

16
Leave a Reply

avatar
15 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
16 Comment authors
MarcGlenn FalzoKarenLinda ConradDiane Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Marc
Reader
Marc

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ is a very good show. Please Do Not Cancel! Both FBI shows are fantastic! Great characters and all of the shows are very deep and interesting! Very good writers on both FBI shows.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 10, 2020 10:25 pm
Glenn Falzo
Reader
Glenn Falzo

Like it! Shows that not EVERY suspect can be arrested, sometimes it just CAN’T be avoided! Renue.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 8, 2020 10:08 am
Karen
Reader
Karen

Love this show. My favorite

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 29, 2020 1:13 am
Linda Conrad
Reader
Linda Conrad

Love this show and really want it renewed.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 27, 2020 6:17 pm
Diane
Reader
Diane

I really enjoy the FBI most wanted – it doesn’t have the crazy corny stuff that you see on the 911 shows, we quit watching the first one now the new one is getting just as off the wall. If they would stay more serious and realistic like the Chicago PD, Fire and Med – I would love to watch them. Like both FBI’s. Lower the background music too loud though.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 27, 2020 5:15 pm
Linda
Reader
Linda

Please don’t cancel the FBI shows! They are both so enjoyable to watch. We look forward to watching them both.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
February 22, 2020 12:18 am
Ada Lai
Reader
Ada Lai

This turned out to be an excellent show!!! Hope CBS keeps it! All the team members are great! I reallly like Julian McMahon in his role!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 16, 2020 6:17 pm
Sandra Harvey
Reader
Sandra Harvey

I love both of the shows and their stars especially Julian McMahon. He does such a convincing acting job in this show as an agent and single parent. Please don’t cancel this show or the other FBI show. They are both very exciting and they seem very realistic as far as we know.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
February 11, 2020 10:14 pm
fred
Reader
fred

Why does the background music have to be so loud you can’t here the dialogue? The other FBI program does not have this problem

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
January 15, 2020 9:00 pm
Morris Manley
Reader
Morris Manley

I am loving both shows.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
January 13, 2020 10:09 pm
Linda March
Reader
Linda March

Love fbi most wanted

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
January 12, 2020 10:47 pm
Tish
Reader
Tish

I am loving this show.Give it a chance.

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
January 12, 2020 9:14 pm
E Wood
Reader
E Wood

Not very good. Uninteresting characters. Writing on other FBI show much better and more action. Doubt we watch again.

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
January 12, 2020 8:39 pm
Kirk
Reader
Kirk

Not bad. I’ll keep watching for now.

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
January 12, 2020 6:46 pm
Rose
Reader
Rose

We thought this one was pretty good. Better than the other FBI show…. but you can get rid of the brunette who moved to this show from the other one.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
January 10, 2020 9:47 am
Karen Dye
Reader
Karen Dye

I like both shows a lot. Always interesting plot twists.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
January 13, 2020 7:07 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz