The Unicorn: Season One Ratings

Last season, CBS introduced four new sitcoms and cancelled all but one of them. How will The Unicorn fare in the ratings? Will it be a rare beast and survive? Will The Unicorn be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
A single-camera comedy series, The Unicorn stars Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss, and Devin Bright. A year ago, Wade (Goggins) lost his wife and he is now the single parent to their adolescent daughters, Grace (Jay) and Natalie (Moss). With the encouragement of his kids and close friends like Forrest (Corddry), Delia (Watkins), Ben (Miller), and Michelle (Robinson), Wade decides to try dating again. To his amazement, Wade is told that he’s considered a hot commodity in the dating world and the perfect single guy, aka a “unicorn”. He’s employed, attractive, and has a proven track record of commitment. Thanks to the support of his little girls and his friends, Wade is hoping to find happiness again and puts himself and his healing heart out into the world.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.
3/6 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.
Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.
What do you think? Do you like The Unicorn TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?
Love this show.Please don’t cancel it.♥️
Renew it. Enjoy the show
So cute. Renew it. Not very many cute sitcoms out there that aren’t stupid and corny.
It’s stupid. Cancel it.
Cancel it.
Renew “The Unicorn.”
I only had a chance to watch one episode of The Unicorn. I loved it and will watch it in the future. Please don’t cancel it. It has a lot of potential.
I absolutely love this show. It is wholesome and actually paints a pretty accurate picture of being newly single/widowed and having to enter the dating scene again. The characters are interesting, likable, and funny. Please don’t cancel this one so soon. Give it a chance to grow and gather a bigger following. Thank you.
I really don’t care for it.
I can’t see the reason women are attracted to the main character. It is a let down after Young Sheldon. I vote cancel but if others like it keep it on. I can go find a movie or game show. I’m getting tired of MOM and I don’t care for the spooky show later, Carol is pretty good but not worth watching if I don’t care for the shows on either side. I just switch channels.
Age 80. But young at ❤️
I think the show the Unicorn is flat out BORING, it is so lack luster and flat. I love the lead actor and have enjoyed him in Sons of Anarchy and Seal Team 6 but this show does not do justice for his talent. Cancel It!!!!
Love “The Unicorn” It’s like Friends…with kids KEEP IT !!!!
Mediocre show. If I’m free and remember to watch I will, but will not make an effort to watch.
It’s a good show. They need to keep it.
Really good quality. Likeable characters, good story, good acting its a good one!
It’s a great show! Very entertaining! A keeper!