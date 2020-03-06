Carol’s Second Act: Season One Ratings

Veteran actress Patricia Heaton is best known for her roles on long-running sitcoms Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle. However, she has also starred in comedy series like Back to You and Room for Two that have only lasted one season apiece. How will her newest CBS show perform in the ratings? Will Carol’s Second Act be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A multi-camera sitcom, the Carol’s Second Act TV series stars Patricia Heaton, Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Sabrina Jalees, and Ashley Tisdale, with Lucas Neff recurring. This comedy series revolves around Carol Kenney (Heaton), a woman in her 50s who has embarked on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced, and retiring from teaching. She pursues her dream of becoming a doctor. On Carol’s first day at work at Loyola Memorial Hospital, she’s prepped with an abundance of life experience, people skills, talent, and enthusiasm — advantages that her co-workers don’t immediately appreciate.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/6 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the Carol’s Second Act TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?