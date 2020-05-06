The Neighborhood: Season Three Renewal Issued for CBS Comedy Series

Welcome back to The Neighborhood for season three. CBS just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for the 2020-21 season.

The Neighborhood sitcom begins when a very friendly guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Beth Behrs), and their young son, Grover (Hank Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man who’s wary of the newcomers. The cast also includes Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, and Marcel Spears.

The second season of The Neighborhood averaged a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.25 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 20% and 3%, respectively.

Still, even with the ratings dip, The Neighborhood is CBS‘ third highest-rated TV show for the 2019-20 season. Season two wrapped on Monday night.

What do you think? Do you watch The Neighborhood TV show? Will you watch season three on CBS?