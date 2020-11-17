The Neighborhood: Season Three Ratings



Last season, despite a sizable drop in the ratings, The Neighborhood ranked as CBS’ third-highest-rated scripted television series. Will its numbers grow or continue to shrink in year three? Will The Neighborhood be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

The Neighborhood TV series stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. This sitcom begins when a very friendly guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their young son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man who’s wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, the Johnsons and Butlers find a way to become true neighbors and maybe even friends.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of The Neighborhood on CBS averaged a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.25 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

