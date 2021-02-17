The Neighborhood: Season Four; 2021-22 Renewal for CBS Monday Night Sitcom

More laughs are coming to The Neighborhood for 2021-22. CBS has renewed the Monday night sitcom for a fourth season.

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. This sitcom begins when a very friendly guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their young son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man who’s wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, the Johnsons and Butlers find a way to become true neighbors and maybe even friends.

The third season of The Neighborhood averages a 0.82 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.78 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership. Eight of the season’s 18 episodes have aired thus far. The show will have a shorter-than-usual season due to the pandemic and production delays.

The network also renewed Bob ♥ Abishola for a third season today. “We’re extremely proud of these two comedies and delighted to bring them back next season,” said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola masterfully blend humor with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, and are tremendous, successful Monday night anchors.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching The Neighborhood TV series on CBS? Will you be tuning in for season four?