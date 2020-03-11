Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan. This sitcom begins when a very friendly guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their young son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man who’s wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, can the Johnsons and Butlers become true neighbors and friends?



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Neighborhood is averaging a 0.88 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.04 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 22% and 7%, respectively. Find out how The Neighborhood stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, The Neighborhood has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew The Neighborhood for season three? At this point, I think it will be renewed but the show’s fate will depend on how it performs throughout the season. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free The Neighborhood cancellation or renewal alerts.



