Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Neighborhood: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three on CBS?

by Telly Vulture

The Neighborhood TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 3?

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching The Neighborhood TV show on CBSIs Dave still getting on Calvin’s nerves? Is the The Neighborhood TV show cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Neighborhood, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan. This sitcom begins when a very friendly guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their young son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man who’s wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, can the Johnsons and Butlers become true neighbors and friends?
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Neighborhood is averaging a 0.88 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.04 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 22% and 7%, respectively. Find out how The Neighborhood stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 11, 2020, The Neighborhood has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew The Neighborhood for season three? At this point, I think it will be renewed but the show’s fate will depend on how it performs throughout the season. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free The Neighborhood cancellation or renewal alerts.
 

The Neighborhood Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like The Neighborhood TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

12
Leave a Reply

avatar
12 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
12 Comment authors
FranLady DJoyceSatiaIrene131 Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fran
Reader
Fran

I love The Neighborhood please don’t cancel I love all the characters

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 9, 2020 8:15 pm
Lady D
Reader
Lady D

I love the neighborhood, I think the show is good clean comedy at it best!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 10:45 am
Joyce
Reader
Joyce

Please renew season 3 of The Neighborhood! It is so entertaining and funny! The characters play their parts beautifully. So great to have a family show that is so real to life. Please do not cancel.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 3, 2020 7:51 am
Satia
Reader
Satia

Please renewed season 3 off the neighborhood. This show is very funny and entertaining. I enjoyed watching this show every Monday night, please don’t cancel

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 24, 2020 1:28 pm
Irene131
Reader
Irene131

This show is so empty of content. The black wife is obnoxious.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 8:29 pm
Bonnie
Reader
Bonnie

Love this show

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
January 26, 2020 2:15 pm
Jamie
Reader
Jamie

Such a funny show. Love the storyline and the way the great actors portray their parts. It’s so nice to see people be able to make fun of theirselves and have a good time. PleAse renew this wonderful show!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
December 14, 2019 9:34 pm
watcher
Reader
watcher

renew the show me and my family loves it

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
November 26, 2019 9:23 am
Peter Dee
Reader
Peter Dee

Dumb show with idiotic token white couple trying to fit in. A useless half hour of my time!

Vote Up2-6Vote Down Reply
November 6, 2019 12:36 pm
Sandy Hopkins
Reader
Sandy Hopkins

My favorite show….Needs to continue. I am usually in bed by 9:00 but make myself stay up to watch.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
November 4, 2019 5:16 pm
Patrick Koeller
Reader
Patrick Koeller

PLEASE Renew “The Neighborhood!!” Keep it clean and we will never tire of it

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
September 24, 2019 10:24 pm
Rosella Koeller
Reader
Rosella Koeller

PLEASE Renew “The Neighborhood.” We LOVE that show!!!!!!!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
September 24, 2019 10:22 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz