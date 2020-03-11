Vulture Watch
Is Dave still getting on Calvin’s nerves? Is the The Neighborhood TV show cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Neighborhood, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the CBS television network, The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan. This sitcom begins when a very friendly guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their young son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man who’s wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, can the Johnsons and Butlers become true neighbors and friends?
Season Two Ratings
The second season of The Neighborhood is averaging a 0.88 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.04 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 22% and 7%, respectively. Find out how The Neighborhood stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will CBS cancel or renew The Neighborhood for season three? At this point, I think it will be renewed but the show’s fate will depend on how it performs throughout the season. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free The Neighborhood cancellation or renewal alerts.
What do you think? Do you like The Neighborhood TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?
I love The Neighborhood please don’t cancel I love all the characters
I love the neighborhood, I think the show is good clean comedy at it best!
Please renew season 3 of The Neighborhood! It is so entertaining and funny! The characters play their parts beautifully. So great to have a family show that is so real to life. Please do not cancel.
Please renewed season 3 off the neighborhood. This show is very funny and entertaining. I enjoyed watching this show every Monday night, please don’t cancel
This show is so empty of content. The black wife is obnoxious.
Love this show
Such a funny show. Love the storyline and the way the great actors portray their parts. It’s so nice to see people be able to make fun of theirselves and have a good time. PleAse renew this wonderful show!
renew the show me and my family loves it
Dumb show with idiotic token white couple trying to fit in. A useless half hour of my time!
My favorite show….Needs to continue. I am usually in bed by 9:00 but make myself stay up to watch.
PLEASE Renew “The Neighborhood!!” Keep it clean and we will never tire of it
PLEASE Renew “The Neighborhood.” We LOVE that show!!!!!!!