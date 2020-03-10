The Neighborhood: Season Two Ratings

In its first season, The Neighborhood had a good start in the ratings but the numbers dwindled downward during the season. Still, it was CBS’ only freshman comedy series that escaped being cancelled. Will The Neighborhood be as lucky in year two? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A multi-camera comedy series, The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan. This sitcom begins when a very friendly guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their young son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man who’s wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, can the Johnsons and Butlers become true neighbors and friends?.

For comparisons: The first season of The Neighborhood on CBS averaged a 1.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.49 million total viewers.

