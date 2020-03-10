Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Neighborhood: Season Two Viewer Votes

Published:

The Neighborhood TV show on CBS: viewer votes (canceled or renewed for season 3?)

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Is Calvin any closer to truly liking Dave on the second season of The Neighborhood TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Neighborhood is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the second season episodes of The Neighborhood here.

Airing on the CBS television network, The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan. This sitcom begins when a very friendly guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their young son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man who’s wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, can the Johnsons and Butlers become true neighbors and friends?.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which second season episodes of The Neighborhood TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should CBS cancel or renew The Neighborhood for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Canceled and renewed TV show

10
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
VirginiaDebbieAnnetteCassandra LindseyKatherine Lovejoy Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Debbie
Reader
Debbie

I love this show. It’s so funny.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 21, 2020 10:01 am
Virginia
Reader
Virginia

The Neighborhood is an excellent one of the best they have had in awhile besides Big Bang Theroy.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2020 8:57 pm
Annette
Reader
Annette

The neighborhood really isn’t funny. Not a good show for cbs.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
January 20, 2020 10:45 am
Cassandra Lindsey
Reader
Cassandra Lindsey

Awesome show… well needed in today’s society.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
January 4, 2020 2:31 pm
Katherine Lovejoy
Reader
Katherine Lovejoy

This show is getting better and better. Seems that it took a bit of time to find it’s feet, but the comedy has picked up. i think the writers can get it together and get more laughs in there. PLEASE keep it going, it’s starting to get much better. The Christmas show was REALLY funny. I agree with MARC, they do need a pet on there, or Calvin deciding to fix up a classic car or truck. But Please keep it going. 🙂

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
December 31, 2019 7:35 pm
Marc
Reader
Marc

Please keep ‘The Neighborhood’ on for another season. It is a good show. Could use more jokes to be more fun. It is annoying to see Dave being constantly put down by Calvin. We like the two brothers (Calvin’s sons), jokes that go back and forth and also Grover is a funny kid on the show. Sometimes the writing gets too silly and not believable, but it is all tolerable. Love also when Calvin’s wife gets him to admit he likes Dave. Maybe the show could use a funny pet somewhere? The episode with the parrot flying into the houses… Read more »

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
November 23, 2019 8:12 pm
Tv@ratingsdontmatter.net
Reader
Tv@ratingsdontmatter.net

Some reason the writing has gotten terrible. It was watchable in the beginning of the first season but this season seems to take the wrong turn. I’ve stop watching this program because it’s not watchable in my mind anymore. What’s with the writersthis year with this TV shows it seems like they lost touch with people and just writing pure junk.

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
November 5, 2019 8:20 pm
Tv@ratingsdontmatter.net
Reader
Tv@ratingsdontmatter.net

Some reason the writing has gotten terrible. It was watchable in the beginning of the first season but this season seems to take the wrong turn. I’ve stop watching this program because it’s not watchable in my mind anymore. What’s with the riders this year with this TV shows it seems like they lost touch with people and just a ride and pure junk

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
November 5, 2019 8:19 pm
good show
Reader
good show

didnt like it at all the first season, tried to watch the premiere this year, sorry not funny to me, wont be watching at all

Vote Up1-8Vote Down Reply
September 25, 2019 8:46 am
PWT
Reader
PWT

Love this show! Glad it’s back to new episodes!

Vote Up10-2Vote Down Reply
September 24, 2019 8:31 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz