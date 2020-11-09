The Neighborhood: Season Three Video Teasers Released by CBS

The Neighborhood is returning for its third season next Monday, and several previews have been released for the premiere. The sitcom will tackle the Black Lives Matters movement head-on with the episode.

The episode, titled “Welcome to the Movement,” will have the “Butlers and Johnsons unite when a member of their community is the victim of racial injustice.”

Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan star in the CBS sitcom. The Neighborhood follows Dave Johnson (Greenfield) and his family as they see their lives change when they move to Los Angeles from a small town in Michigan.

The series arrives on November 16 on CBS. Check out the previews for the premiere of The Neighborhood below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Neighborhood on CBS? Do you plan to watch season three when it arrives next week?