Vulture Watch

Have you fallen for Chuck Lorre’s latest sitcom? Is the Bob ♥ Abishola TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bob ♥ Abishola, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Travis Wolfe Jr, and Barry Shabaka Henley. Bob (Gardell) owns a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse named Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Bob ♥ Abishola is averaging a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.81 million viewers. Find out how Bob ♥ Abishola stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, Bob ♥ Abishola has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Bob ♥ Abishola for season two? The ratings aren’t great. However, given that this show comes from Chuck Lorre, I think the network will give this series every chance to succeed. I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens though and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Bob ♥ Abishola cancellation or renewal alerts.



Bob ♥ Abishola Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Bob ♥ Abishola‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Find more Bob ♥ Abishola TV series news or other CBS TV show news.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you like Bob ♥ Abishola TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?