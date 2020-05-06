Menu

Carol’s Second Act: Cancelled at CBS; No Season Two for Patricia Heaton Sitcom

by Jessica Pena,

Carol's Second Act TV show on CBS: canceled, no season 2

Looks like Carol’s Second Act won’t actually get a second act. CBS just announced they’ve cancelled the TV show after only one season.

The Carol’s Second Act sitcom revolves around Carol Kenney (Patricia Heaton), a woman in her 50s who has embarked on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced, and retiring from teaching. She pursues her dream of becoming a doctor. The cast also includes Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Sabrina Jalees, Lucas Neff, and Ashley Tisdale.

The first season of Carol’s Second Act averaged a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.99 million viewers. Sadly, those numbers make Carol’s Second Act one of CBS‘ lowest-rated TV shows for the 2019-20 season.

Patricia Heaton has been a part of two of my favorite shows, those being Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle (so underappreciated in my opinion). I saw very little of this but the little that I saw didn’t really impress me that much. I hope she and the rest of the cast can find something else.

