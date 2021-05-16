Network: CBS

Episodes: 31 (half-hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: September 26, 2019 — March 18, 2021

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss, and Devin Bright.

TV show description:

A year ago, Wade (Goggins) lost his wife and he is now a single parent to their adolescent daughters, Grace (Jay) and Natalie (Moss). With the encouragement of his kids and close friends like Forrest (Corddry), Delia (Watkins), Ben (Miller), and Michelle (Robinson), Wade decides to try dating again.

To his amazement, Wade is told that he’s considered a hot commodity in the dating world and the perfect single guy, aka a “unicorn”. He’s employed, attractive, and has a proven track record of commitment. Thanks to the support of his little girls and his friends, Wade is hoping to find happiness again and puts himself and his healing heart out into the world.

Series Finale:

Episode #31 — Put On Your Mask First

Wade comes to terms with putting his relationship with Shannon in the past and starts dating again. Also, Delia realizes why she has been so controlling her whole life, and Michelle takes on the role of managing Ben’s business finances.

First aired: March 18, 2021.

What do you think? Do you like The Unicorn TV show on CBS? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a third season?