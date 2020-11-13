Vulture Watch

Will the numbers improve in year two? Has The Unicorn TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Unicorn, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Unicorn stars Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss, and Devin Bright. Following the loss of his wife, Wade (Goggins) is now the single parent to their adolescent daughters, Grace (Jay) and Natalie (Moss). With the encouragement of his kids and close friends like Forrest (Corddry), Delia (Watkins), Ben (Miller), and Michelle (Robinson), Wade decides to try dating again. To his amazement, Wade is told that he’s considered a hot commodity in the dating world and the perfect single guy, aka a “unicorn”. He’s employed, attractive, and has a proven track record of commitment. Thanks to the support of his little girls and his friends, Wade is hoping to find happiness again and puts himself and his healing heart out into the world.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Unicorn averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.08 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 44% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership. Find out how The Unicorn stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 13, 2020, The Unicorn has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew The Unicorn for season three? Last season, CBS cancelled two sitcoms (Carol’s Second Act and Man with a Plan) but kept The Unicorn which had only slightly better ratings. Considering that the network has two new Chuck Lorre-produced sitcoms, I’m thinking that The Unicorn’s ratings are going to have to improve or it won’t get a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Unicorn cancellation or renewal news.



The Unicorn Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Unicorn‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Unicorn TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?