Vulture Watch

Are viewers ready for NCIS’ Pauley Perrette in a new role? Has the Broke TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Broke, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Broke TV show stars Jaime Camil, Pauley Perrette, Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz, and Antonio Raul Corbo. The series follows a single suburban mother named Jackie (Perrette) who’s struggling to make ends meet while raising her young son, Sammy (Corbo). Their lives are turned upside down when Jackie’s estranged sister, Elizabeth (Leggero); her sister’s big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier (Camil); and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend, Luis (Diaz), land on her doorstep. The threesome is in need of a place to live after Javier’s outrageously wealthy father cuts them off and Jackie’s place is about to feel a whole lot smaller.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Broke averages a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.07 million viewers. Find out how Broke stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 3, 2020, Broke has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Broke for season two? CBS launched two new sitcoms this season, The Unicorn and Carol’s Second Act, and neither did very well in the ratings. The network could really use a successful new comedy so, I’m thinking that the network will give this one every chance to succeed. For now, I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Broke cancellation or renewal news.



Broke Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Broke‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Broke TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?