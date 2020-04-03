Ongoing (half-hour)Ongoing

TV show dates: April 2, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jaime Camil, Pauley Perrette, Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz, and Antonio Raul Corbo.

TV show description:

A family comedy, the Broke TV show follows a single suburban mother named Jackie (Perrette) who’s struggling to make ends meet while raising her young son, Sammy (Corbo).

Their lives are turned upside down when Jackie’s estranged sister, Elizabeth (Leggero); her sister’s big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier (Camil); and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend, Luis (Diaz), land on her doorstep. The threesome is in need of a place to live after Javier’s outrageously wealthy father cuts them off.

Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of hospitality, the bond of extended family might be exactly what they need.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





What do you think? Do you like the Broke TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?