Mom: Season Nine? Has the CBS Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Can this show continue without half of its two main characters? Has the Mom TV show been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on CBS?  
 

Airing on the CBS television network, the Mom TV series stars Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston. Recovering addict Bonnie (Janney) must learn to adjust to life without her daughter and former-roommate, Christy (Anna Faris), around. With a chaotic past behind her and a newly empty nest, Bonnie focuses on her marriage to her husband, Adam (Fichtner), and on what she wants to be now that she’s finally grown up. Now more than ever, Bonnie depends on the support of her friends, including wise Marjorie (Kennedy), wealthy and sometimes misguided Jill (Pressly), overly emotional Wendy (Hall), and her foster sister, Tammy (Johnston), who was recently released from prison. Through it all, these women help each other overcome their mistakes and stay sober in the face of whatever life throws their way.
 

The eighth season of Mom averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.82 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership. Find out how Mom stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
 

As of November 7, 2020, Mom has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will CBS cancel or renew Mom for season nine? This is the first season without Anna Faris. While the cast remains very capable, it’s unclear how the show will do without one of its two main characters. I suspect that the show will be renewed but, I could see Janney and company deciding to call it a day, too. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mom cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Mom TV show will be renewed for a ninth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?



