Mom: Season Seven Ratings

Mom TV show on CBS: season 7 ratings (cancel or renew?)There’s no need to worry that Mom will be cancelled this time around. CBS has already renewed this Thursday night comedy series for an eighth season. If the ratings drop far enough this year, could it be cancelled anyway? Stay tuned.

A multi-camera sitcom, the Mom TV series stars Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, Kristen Johnston. After years of questionable choices, Christy (Faris) is now sober and has her life mostly back on track — although she’s often tested by her mother, Bonnie (Janney), who’s also a recovering addict. Christy is well on her way to becoming a lawyer, while Bonnie is in a healthy romantic relationship and has just gotten married to Adam (Fichtner). Through it all, Bonnie and Christy rely on their support system from AA, including the wise Marjorie (Kennedy), wealthy Jill (Pressly), overly emotional Wendy (Hall), and Bonnie’s foster sister, ex-con Tammy (Johnston). Though dysfunctional, this family sticks together and helps each other no matter what life may throw their way.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/6 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season six of Mom on CBS averaged a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.99 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Mom TV series on CBS? Are you glad it's already been renewed for an eighth season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Lladi
Lladi

Why encourage dysfunctional families. Cancel this show

February 25, 2020 2:54 pm
Susan Fox
Susan Fox

Mom is one of the best comedies I’ve ever seen. It also addresses a very serious issue __addiction. It’s so well written with excellent actors. I put it up there with Seinfeld.
I hope it continues. My partner( a male in his 70’s) and I ( also in my 70’s) love the show!
Thank you.

February 22, 2020 5:29 pm
a smith
a smith

we keep watching characters are great. renew

February 4, 2020 2:58 am
Eva Carvajal
Eva Carvajal

I love this show. Mom is hysterically funny. It is my favorite show.

January 18, 2020 4:44 pm
Peggy
Peggy

Writing for this show is exceptional. Allison Finney is one of the best actors around.

November 16, 2019 4:30 pm
Jane
Jane

Love the show, love Tammy. Talented comedian!

November 10, 2019 2:01 pm
Margaret Mann
Margaret Mann

I Love Mom. Keep it on.

November 8, 2019 8:41 pm
KBeam
KBeam

Terrible decision to cold drop every fantastic supporting character from the roster ! Tammy is not funny here and focusing on 5 characters with exactly the same story line without the support of beloved supporting cast has taken all of the life out of this show . It would make sense to think about the audience who made this show a hit instated of a rash decision rendering a fav show dull and uninspiring . Very disappointing !

November 8, 2019 7:43 pm
Ellen
Ellen

I know only 2 episodes have aired this season but where is the comedy? Why the emphases on Bonnie being a *****? Christie makes the show. my favorite show on TV.

October 9, 2019 9:50 am
Joe m
Joe m

Best show on tv is mom

October 5, 2019 10:43 pm
Kevin
Kevin

Great show and excellent idea having Tammy a regular

October 3, 2019 12:03 am
Karen Perry
Karen Perry

Allison Janney is the most versatile a actress on TV. Just see all of her awards. I hope the writers can take MOM to another seasonal
theme. Otherwise, it’s been a great ride.

October 21, 2019 7:23 pm
