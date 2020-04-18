Strike Back

Network: Cinemax

Episodes: 76 (hour)

Seasons: Eight

TV show dates: August 12, 2011 — October 9, 2015, February 2, 2018 — April 17, 2020

Series status: Ended, revived, and ended again

Performers include: Richard Armitage, Andrew Lincoln, Philip Winchester, Sullivan Stapleton, Amanda Mealing, Michelle Lukes, Rhona Mitra, Liam Garrigan, Robson Green, Milauna Jackson, Daniel MacPherson, Warren Brown, Alin Sumarwata, Roxanne McKee, Katherine Kelly, Jamie Bamber, Yasemin Allen, and Varada Sethu.

TV show description:

An action and military TV series, this show focuses mainly on Michael Stonebridge and Damien Scott; two members of a top-secret intelligence agency known as Section 20.

A clear-thinking and reliable soldier, British Sergeant Michael Stonebridge (Philip Winchester) brings strategic clout to Section 20. He and his wife Kerry are the picture of a perfect couple, but there’s more going on in his family life than meets the eye.

Damien Scott (Sullivan Stapleton) is a former Delta Force commando who was discharged on the eve of the U.S. invasion of Iraq. His confidence with a weapon is matched only by his way with women. While his cocky style is often at odds with his more staid colleagues, he always gets the job done.

Captain Kate Marshall (Eva Birthistle) is a highly educated, highly trained, highly attuned military intelligence analyst. She’s no desk jockey though and is actually one of Section 20’s most skilled and experienced undercover operatives.

Colonel Eleanor Grant (Amanda Mealing) is the no-nonsense commander of Section 20, an elite military black ops unit within the British government that focuses on high-risk, top-priority targets. She’s clear, authoritative and smart as hell.

Captain Oliver Sinclair (Rhashan Stone) is Section 20’s chief intelligence officer, responsible for the logistics and management of the entire team and the high-tech mobile unit known as the crib. In all day-to-day operations, he is Colonel Grant’s right-hand man.

Sergeant Julia Richmond (Michelle Lukes) is Section 20’s chief communications officer, responsible for maintaining contact with agents in the field and all other relevant transmissions. She is exceptionally bright, technologically adept and proficient in several languages.

Series Finale:

Episode #76

After receiving shocking intel from an unlikely Russian informant, S20 decides to reunite for one final mission to track down Arianna (Ivana Milicevic) and avenge their comrades. This time, however, they’re doing things a little differently.

First aired: April 17, 2020.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Strike Back TV series? Do you think it should have been renewed for a ninth season?