Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Party of Five: Season Two? Has the Freeform Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Party of Five TV show on Freeform: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Freeform/Philippe Bosse)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Party of Five TV show on FreeformIs there room at the table for another reboot? Has the Party of Five TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Party of Five, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, Party of Five has been created by original 1990s series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser. It stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, Elle Paris Legaspi, Bruno Bichir, and Fernanda Urrejola. This iteration, told through the lens of current-day themes, revolves around the five Acosta children — aspiring musician Emilio (Larracuente), twins Lucia (Tosta) and Beto (Guardado), precocious Valentina (Legaspi), and infant Rafael. They navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents, Javier (Bichir) and Gloria (Urrejola), are suddenly deported back to Mexico.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Party of Five averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 252,000 viewers. Find out how Party of Five stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 6, 2020, Party of Five has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew Party of Five for season two? The ratings got off to a positive start but have dropped quite a bit. I thought it would be renewed but am now having doubts. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Party of Five cancellation or renewal news.
 

Party of Five Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope the Party of Five TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Freeform cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
CassxvoAmy jozefczykReneeMonaBilly Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cassxvo
Reader
Cassxvo

I absolutely love this story and the truth that it tells. I truly hope that FreeForm gives it one more chance. It’s a powerful story and has room to go somewhere.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 4, 2020 11:11 pm
Amy jozefczyk
Reader
Amy jozefczyk

I love party of five. Acting is good and the story line is very relevant and moving. Please don’t cancel it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 29, 2020 7:35 pm
Renee
Reader
Renee

I love the show, Good Trouble.Thank you for making it possible to watch & enjoy!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 15, 2020 9:51 am
Mona
Reader
Mona

My favorite show, even more than This Is Us, which is a close second. All the acting good and Emilio really improves as his character.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 11:16 pm
Billy
Reader
Billy

Renew it!!

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
January 10, 2020 11:13 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz