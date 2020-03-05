Vulture Watch

Is there room at the table for another reboot? Has the Party of Five TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Party of Five, season two.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, Party of Five has been created by original 1990s series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser. It stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, Elle Paris Legaspi, Bruno Bichir, and Fernanda Urrejola. This iteration, told through the lens of current-day themes, revolves around the five Acosta children — aspiring musician Emilio (Larracuente), twins Lucia (Tosta) and Beto (Guardado), precocious Valentina (Legaspi), and infant Rafael. They navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents, Javier (Bichir) and Gloria (Urrejola), are suddenly deported back to Mexico.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Party of Five averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 252,000 viewers. Find out how Party of Five stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, Party of Five has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew Party of Five for season two? The ratings got off to a positive start but have dropped quite a bit. I thought it would be renewed but am now having doubts. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Party of Five cancellation or renewal news.



