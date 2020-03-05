Party of Five: Season One Ratings

Airing on FOX from 1994 until 2000, the original Party of Five TV show ran for five seasons before being cancelled. Now, the creators have brought the title back on Freeform with a new cast and premise. Will it be a success and run as long as the original? Will this new Party of Five be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A family drama series, Party of Five has been created by original 1990s series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser. It stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, Elle Paris Legaspi, Bruno Bichir, and Fernanda Urrejola. This iteration, told through the lens of current-day themes, revolves around the five Acosta children — aspiring musician Emilio (Larracuente), twins Lucia (Tosta) and Beto (Guardado), precocious Valentina (Legaspi), and infant Rafael. They navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents, Javier (Bichir) and Gloria (Urrejola), are suddenly deported back to Mexico.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

