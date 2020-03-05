Menu

Party of Five: Season One Ratings

Party of Five TV show on Freeform: season 1 ratings

Airing on FOX from 1994 until 2000, the original Party of Five TV show ran for five seasons before being cancelled. Now, the creators have brought the title back on Freeform with a new cast and premise. Will it be a success and run as long as the original? Will this new Party of Five be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A family drama series, Party of Five has been created by original 1990s series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser. It stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, Elle Paris Legaspi, Bruno Bichir, and Fernanda Urrejola. This iteration, told through the lens of current-day themes, revolves around the five Acosta children — aspiring musician Emilio (Larracuente), twins Lucia (Tosta) and Beto (Guardado), precocious Valentina (Legaspi), and infant Rafael. They navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents, Javier (Bichir) and Gloria (Urrejola), are suddenly deported back to Mexico.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

What do you think? Do you like the Party of Five TV series on Freeform? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?



Amy Leff
Amy Leff

I loved the show. It was different from the first one. I hope the family get back together. I want to see what happens next. I think some of the cast look cuter then the first. I saw the first one but, this one as good as the old one. Some storys suck when they make retake or continue on but, this one is wonderful.

March 4, 2020 10:44 pm
Mona
Mona

LOVE this new version! Please renew!

March 3, 2020 12:51 pm
L avila
L avila

I love love the show. Great acting, great story line. Never know what to expect week to week. I love my Wednesday evenings. This may be a show, but possibly a true story of many families of today. Please, we need many more seasons of a true family show.

February 20, 2020 10:54 am
Denise Ward
Denise Ward

I love this show and should be renewed for years to come

February 18, 2020 5:52 pm
Mona
Mona

I love this series! I watched the original series. This is a clever remake, especially for our time. The acting is so good.

February 10, 2020 11:03 pm
Caron Disbrow
Caron Disbrow

Love this show!

January 29, 2020 10:57 pm
