A Freeform family drama series, Party of Five has been created by original 1990s series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser. It stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, Elle Paris Legaspi, Bruno Bichir, and Fernanda Urrejola. This iteration, told through the lens of current-day themes, revolves around the five Acosta children — aspiring musician Emilio (Larracuente), twins Lucia (Tosta) and Beto (Guardado), precocious Valentina (Legaspi), and infant Rafael. They navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents, Javier (Bichir) and Gloria (Urrejola), are suddenly deported back to Mexico.
4/18/2020 update: Party of Five has been cancelled.
This show was absolutely amazing and I would hate to see it go so soon. I didn’t know this was a remake but it makes me want to go watch the original! Stupendous!
I loved this series from the beginning. There are not many series of this kind, especially with struggling real issues. It would be ashame if this gets cancelled. Pls do not.
Love it. It’s about Family. It was a great season to watch. True to life events.
Please do not cancel the show.Not many good family shows like this on
I am a senior and I loved this show and I really hope that it does not get cancelled like so many of the other good family shows.
I was hooked on this show from the very first episode. Sad that it’s only a 10 episode series:-(
I am looking forward to season 2-I hope it gets renewed
if this show gets cancelled i will cry so much because it had me hooked from the start. this is why i think it should not be canceled
This show had me hooked in one episode. I love all the kids personalities and how they are determined to stay together as a family. Good show