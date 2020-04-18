Can these kids make it through the first season of the Party of Five TV show on Freeform? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Party of Five is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Party of Five here. *Status Update Below.

A Freeform family drama series, Party of Five has been created by original 1990s series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser. It stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, Elle Paris Legaspi, Bruno Bichir, and Fernanda Urrejola. This iteration, told through the lens of current-day themes, revolves around the five Acosta children — aspiring musician Emilio (Larracuente), twins Lucia (Tosta) and Beto (Guardado), precocious Valentina (Legaspi), and infant Rafael. They navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents, Javier (Bichir) and Gloria (Urrejola), are suddenly deported back to Mexico.





4/18/2020 update: Party of Five has been cancelled.