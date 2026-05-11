On Brand with Jimmy Fallon: Cancelled; No Season Two for NBC Marketing Competition Series

NBC has cancelled a Jimmy Fallon series. The network has dropped On Brand so there won’t be a second season. The first season of eight installments finished airing in October.

A marketing competition series, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon is hosted by Fallon, who also created the program. The show follows what happens when Fallon starts a premier marketing firm – the On Brand Agency – and fills it with the most creative, clever, and competitive go-getters he can find. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Bozoma Saint John, a former C-suite executive at Uber and Pepsi, steps into the role of Chief Marketing Officer of the On Brand Agency. Fallon and Saint John task 10 creatives to think out-of-the-box and reimagine marketing in the modern age. In each episode, the creatives work with a major brand looking for of a big idea for a massive, high-priority campaign – from creating earworm jingles and unbelievable activations to producing the most quotable commercials and must-have merchandise. They have unprecedented access to the client’s businesses before pitching their vision to a brand representative, along with Saint John and Fallon. Only the best ideas move on to proof of concept and the opportunity to see their campaign brought to life on the national stage after each episode. In a final big assignment, one visionary is named the best in the business, given a cash prize, and provided the experience of changing the cultural landscape. All the creatives will need to flex their innovative muscles to turn the unfinished into the unforgettable. The only rule? The best idea wins.

Airing on Tuesday and Friday nights, the first season of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.67 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The show was one of NBC’s lowest-rated unscripted series of the 2025-26 TV season, likely in part due to an odd airing schedule.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the On Brand with Jimmy Fallon TV series on NBC? Are you disappointed the show wasn’t renewed for a second season?

