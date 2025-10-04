Scrubs: Nine Cast in Revival of ABC Medical Comedy, Including Two Returnees

The Scrubs sequel has added nine more cast members, including two returning actors from the original series. Robert Maschio and Phill Lewis will return as Todd and Hooch.

According to Variety, the new faces joining the ABC series are Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster, as well as five new interns played by Ava Bunn as Serena, Jacob Dudman as Asher, David Gridley as Blake, Layla Mohammadi as Amara, and Amanda Morrow.

It was revealed that “Bayer will play Sibby, who is described as someone who ‘runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital.’ Booster will play Dr. Eric Park, an attending at Sacred Heart.”

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley are also returning from the original series.

Scrubs will arrive at ABC at midseason.

What do you think? Will you watch the Scrubs reboot on ABC in early 2026?