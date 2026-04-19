Maigret: Season Two Renewal Announced for PBS’ Masterpiece Mystery Series

Maigret is returning for a second season. PBS and Masterpiece have renewed the mystery series, with filming already started on the new episodes.

Benjamin Wainwright, Stefanie Martini, Kerrie Hayes, Shaniqua Okwok, and Reda Elazouar star in the series inspired by Georges Simenon’s beloved novels, which follow the French detective.

PBS shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“MASTERPIECE PBS and Playground have renewed Maigret, the contemporary adaptation of Georges Simenon’s beloved novels about the French detective for a second season. Filming started this month in Budapest. Benjamin Wainwright (Belgravia: The Next Chapter, Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim) reprises the titular role and Stefanie Martini (The Gold, Last Kingdom) returns as Madame Louise Maigret. Kerrie Hayes (Blue Jean, Criminal Record), Shaniqua Okwok (The Flatshare, It’s a Sin) and Reda Elazouar (The Family Plan 2, Sex Education) are also back as the “Les Maigrets,” Maigret’s loyal team of detectives. Nathalie Armin (Showtrial, After the Flood) returns as Prosecutor Mathilde Kernavel, James Northcote (The Last Kingdom, The Imitation Game) as Joseph Moers, and Rob Kazinsky (Star Trek: Section 31 and Pacific Rim) as Inspector Justin Cavre. This season sees dramatic changes in La Brigade Criminelle. We introduce Maigret’s boss and mentor, Director of Police Xavier Guichard played by Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries). Guichard has become suspicious of Maigret’s growing fame and decides to ‘take him down a peg.’ One of Maigret’s colleagues leaves, another is transferred by Guichard and replaced by a former Internal Affairs officer, George Bonfils played by Alex Bhat (Marie Antoinette, Outlander) who immediately makes himself unpopular with Maigret’s core team. This internal turmoil is the backdrop for daring new adaptations of three of Georges Simenon’s best-known Maigret novels: The Hanged Man of Saint-Pholien, Maigret’s Revolver, and The Yellow Dog. As Maigret investigates cruel and heart-breaking crimes, he will find that the line between guilt and innocence can be impossibly blurred. He will have to reach deep into his heart to work out his own unique form of justice, for victims and perpetrators alike. Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, 24, The Tower) returns as showrunner, director and executive producer for Windhover Films. Executive producers for Playground are Colin Callender and David Stern (Signora Volpe, Domina). The series is further directed by Lisa Clarke and David Evans, and produced by Gina Cronk (Why Didn’t They Ask Evans, Resurrection). Susanne Simpson is the executive producer for MASTERPIECE. Playground’s Joint Managing Director David Stern said: “We’re incredibly grateful to our partners at PBS MASTERPIECE and Banijay for their continued support for Maigret. Season 1 proved that Maigret continues to be both timeless and timely and Patrick Harbinson’s approach to adapting the material has only lifted what was already an incredible character and literary canon. We can’t wait for audiences to see what we have in store for Maigret, Madame Maigret and the loyal Les Maigrets in season 2.” MASTERPIECE Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer Susanne Simpson said: “Patrick Harbinson has brought Jules Maigret into contemporary times with heart, humor and humanity. I couldn’t be happier to bring a second season to our MASTERPIECE audience.” Maigret Season 2 is a Playground co-production for MASTERPIECE in association with Banijay Entertainment and Windhover Films. The MASTERPIECE Mystery! will be streaming on the PBS app, PBS MASTERPIECE on Prime Video and broadcasting on your local PBS station.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched this Masterpiece series? Are you glad it has been renewed?