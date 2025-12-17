Miss Austen: Season Two Renewal Set for Masterpiece Period Drama on PBS

Miss Austen is returning for a second season. Masterpiece has renewed the period drama, which premiered in May.

Keeley Hawes, Rose Leslie, Synnøve Karlsen, Patsy Ferran, Max Irons, Alfred Enoch, Calam Lynch, and Phyllis Logan star in the series inspired by the Gill Hornsby novel.

PBS shared the following about the series’ renewal:

MASTERPIECE PBS has announced that alongside Bonnie Productions, it is developing Miss Austen Season 2. This newest season is largely based on Gill Hornby’s latest novel, The Elopement, which further delves into the family life of Jane and Cassandra Austen. When Miss Austen Season 1 debuted on MASTERPIECE PBS in May of 2025, viewers were immediately smitten, and critics praised the series and Keeley Hawes’ performance as Cassandra Austen. The Los Angeles Times said it, “wonderfully delivers the love and loss Jane Austen fans know by heart” and Air Mail added that it was, “an emotional story of sisterly love, placed within a richly-imagined historical setting.” The Wall Street Journal included the series in its Best of 2025 list, and noted “Ms. Hawes is, as always, a fascinating performer.” All four episodes are being written by award-winning screenwriter Andrea Gibb (Swallows and Amazons, Elizabeth is Missing). Executive Producer for Bonnie Productions, Christine Langan (The Queen), and MASTERPIECE Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer, Susanne Simpson, are also back for this next installment, as is Polly Williams, Executive Producer for Federation Stories. Langan says, “Fueled by another wonderful Gill Hornby novel, the journey of Miss Austen continues, going deeper into the intimate life of the Austen family. Love, loss and laughter mingle irresistibly in this fresh take on Jane Austen’s world brought to life by a dazzling array of characters both familiar and brand new.” Simpson adds, “After the success of Miss Austen, I am thrilled to be working again with the incredible author Gill Hornby, and the impressive team of Andrea Gibb and Christine Langan, who created the first series that was such a moving experience and a joy to watch. I am pleased to be able to announce the return of the series just as we are about to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth.” MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by GBH Boston. Casting and further details will be announced in due course.

The renewal announcement for the series is below.

In honor of Jane Austen’s 250th birthday, we’re very excited to share that #MissAustenPBS has been renewed for a second season, to be based on Gill Hornby’s follow-up novel, The Elopement! Find out more about the returning series now 🎁 ➡️ https://t.co/3YTHe4j7Fe pic.twitter.com/L0ae9ZY1Or — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) December 16, 2025

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this series to PBS in 2026?