The Magnificent Seven: MGM+ Orders Western Series Based on Iconic Movie

The Magnificent Seven is coming to the small screen. MGM+ has ordered an eight-episode western series inspired by the iconic 1960 film. A remake of the film was released in 2016.

Tom Kring will be behind this new series. MGM+ revealed the following about the series:

“Today, premium linear channel and streaming service MGM+ announced the greenlight of The Magnificent Seven, an eight-episode drama series based on the iconic MGM Western film. The series hails from acclaimed writer Tim Kring (Heroes, Touch), who will serve as writer and executive producer, alongside executive producer Donald De Line (Billy the Kid, Foster Dade). Lawrence Mirisch and Bruce Kaufman also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by MGM+ Studios and MGM Television Studios with production targeted to begin in June 2026. The series will be available on MGM+ in the U.S., UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

Set in the tumultuous 1880s American frontier, The Magnificent Seven is a reimagining of the classic Western tale. After a peaceful Quaker village is massacred by mercenaries working for a greedy and ruthless land baron trying to force them off the land he covets, seven gifted but flawed mercenaries are hired by the community to protect them from the land baron’s hired guns. But as the team embeds itself in the community, preparing to defend them against overwhelming odds, they are all forced to grapple with an essential question: is the use of violence acceptable to defend a people whose faith is based on non-violence? The series takes a deep dive into the stories behind each of the Seven; what’s at stake for them, and why they choose to take on this mission. Like the original, this updated take on the classic story explores themes of honor, sacrifice and redemption, focusing on morality, faith, and the cost of courage.

“Tim Kring is a master storyteller,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “Tim, Donald De Line, Larry Mirisch, and Bruce Kaufman have crafted a series that delivers the energy of a classic western, honors the legacy of the original film, and reasserts its timeless themes of the power of unity against oppression and flawed heroes finding redemption by helping those who can’t help themselves.”

The original 1960 film The Magnificent Seven, produced by The Mirisch Company and released by United Artists (now part of MGM), became a cultural phenomenon and redefined the Western genre.

Tim Kring is the creator and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated series Heroes, which ran for four seasons on NBC. His other credits include Touch, Dig, and Crossing Jordan. He will executive produce alongside Donald De Line (Billy the Kid, Foster Dade). Lawrence Mirisch and Bruce Kaufman also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by MGM+ Studios and MGM Television Studios.”