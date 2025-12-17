The Pitt: Season Two; HBO Max Unveils Trailer and Poster for Medical Drama’s Return

The Pitt returns next month with its second season, and viewers are getting a closer look at what’s next on the medical drama. The next day, which will be the series’ focus, is the 4th of July holiday.

Noah Wyle, Shawn Hatosy, Michael Hyatt, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Brandon Mendez Homer, Kristin Villanueva, Amielynn Abellera, Alexandra Metz, Krystel V. McNeil, and Deepti Gupta, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa star in the HBO Max series, which is set in an emergency room in the city of Pittsburgh. The season will follow the action during a 15-hour shift as Dr. Robby prepares to go on sabbatical. This is his last shift before that happens.

HBO Max shared the following about the upcoming season:

“HBO Max has released the official trailer and key art for season two of the Max Original drama series THE PITT, from John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television, created by R. Scott Gemmill and starring Noah Wyle. The Emmy(R)-winning series debuts THURSDAY, JANUARY 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO Max. New episodes of the 15-episode season will debut weekly leading up to the season finale on Thursday, April 16. THE PITT is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi). THE PITT is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill created THE PITT and executive produces the series alongside Emmy(R) winner John Wells (“Animal Kingdom,” “Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “ER”), Noah Wyle (“ER,” “The Librarian” franchise, “Falling Skies”), JWP’s Erin Jontow (“Emperor Of Ocean Park,” “Rescue: HI-Surf,” “Maid”), Joe Sachs (“ER”), Simran Baidwan (“Manifest,” “Ordinary Joe,” “The Good Doctor,” “Chicago Med”), and Michael Hissrich (“Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “Third Watch”). The first season, which premiered in January 2025, received 13 Emmy(R) nominations and five wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, first-time Emmy wins for Noah Wyle (Lead Actor), Katherine LaNasa (Supporting Actress), and Shawn Hatosy (Guest Actor), and Outstanding Casting. It has also garnered two Golden Globe Award nominations and three Critics’ Choice Award nominations, including Best Drama Series for both.”

The trailer and poster for season two are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO Max series? Do you plan to watch season two?