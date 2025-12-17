Seven Sisters: FX Orders Drama Series Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Cristin Milioti and J. Smith-Cameron

Seven Sisters is coming soon. FX has ordered this new series, which will air on Hulu. Will Arbery, Garrett Basch, and Sean Durkin are behind the family drama.

Elizabeth Olsen, Cristin Milioti, and J. Smith-Cameron lead the cast, which also features Anthony Edwards, Meredith Hagner, Odessa Young, Zoë Winters, Bridget Brown, Carolyn Kettig, Philip Ettinger, and Ryan Eggold.

FX shared the following about the series:

“Haunting secrets grip a family, sparking a desperate search for truth in Will Arbery’s Seven Sisters, the new drama picked up to series on Hulu by FX – the brand known for its bold, fearless storytelling. Elizabeth Olsen, Cristin Milioti and J. Smith-Cameron lead a stellar cast in a story from executive producers Arbery (Succession, Irma Vep), Garrett Basch (Ripley, What We Do in the Shadows) and Sean Durkin (Dead Ringers, Martha Marcy May Marlene), who directed the pilot. The series will stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. In Seven Sisters, a large, tight-knit family begins to unravel when a sister starts communing with a voice no one else can hear – forcing each of them to confront long-buried secrets. Anchored by Olsen, Milioti and J. Smith-Cameron, the series boasts a strong ensemble of artists including Anthony Edwards, Meredith Hagner, Odessa Young, Zoë Winters, Bridget Brown, Carolyn Kettig, Philip Ettinger and Ryan Eggold. “We’ve been on the lookout for a compelling family drama, and when Will Arbery and Garrett Basch brought us Seven Sisters we found one that felt uniquely FX,” said Gina Balian, President, FX Entertainment. “It lives in the deep relatable dynamics of adult siblings and their parents but does so in a way that’s bold and original with an unexpected twist. This group of incredibly gifted actors brings this family’s secrets to life in a way that will draw audiences in and keep them guessing until the very end.” FX’s Seven Sisters is executive produced by Will Arbery, Garrett Basch and Sean Durkin. The series is produced by FX Productions.”

The series’ premiere date will be announced later.

