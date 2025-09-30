Mid-Century Modern: Cancelled by Hulu, No Season Two for Sitcom from Will & Grace Creators

Mid-Century Modern will not return for a second season. Hulu has canceled the sitcom from Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the creators of Will & Grace. The series premiered on the streaming service in March.

Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, and the late Linda Lavin starred in the 10-episode sitcom, which followed three gay best friends who decided to live together after the death of one of their friends.

Mutchnick said the following about the series’ cancellation on Instagram:

“Ten great episodes… Not enough. But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.”

According to Deadline, Mid-Century Modern was well received by those who watched, but it didn’t receive enough viewers to warrant a second-season renewal.

What do you think? Did you want a second season of this Hulu sitcom?