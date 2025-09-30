RJ Decker: ABC Orders New Series for Midseason, Starring Scott Speedman

RJ Decker is headed to ABC. The network has ordered the new series from Rob Doherty for midseason. The series is inspired by Carl Hiaasen’s 1987 novel, Double Whammy.

Scott Speedman, Kevin Rankin, Adelaide Clemens, and Bevin Bru will star in the series. Weruche Opia appeared in the pilot, but her role is being recast.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the ABC series:

“Written by Doherty, the series centers on RJ Decker (Speedman), is a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackle cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy new benefactor, a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally… or his one-way ticket back to prison.”

A premiere date for RJ Decker will be announced later.

