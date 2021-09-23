The Goldbergs: Season Nine Viewer Votes

Can Beverly keep this growing family together in the ninth season of The Goldbergs TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Goldbergs is cancelled or renewed for season 10. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth season episodes of The Goldbergs here.

An ABC family comedy series, The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, Jeff Garlin, and Patton Oswalt (voice). Set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, and loosely based on the experiences of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, this comedy looks at life as seen by a young man growing up in the Goldberg family in the 1980s. Youngest child Adam (Giambrone) is obsessed with movies and spends his time documenting his colorful family’s ups and downs. Mother Beverly (McLendon-Covey) loves to take care of her family and meddle in their lives while father Murray (Garlin) parents from the comfort of his recliner. Eldest child Erica (Orrantia) dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Meanwhile, middle child Barry (Gentile) can be emotionally clueless and his best friend, Geoff “Madman” Schwartz (Lerner), is engaged to Erica. In the ninth season, the family pays tribute to their beloved Pops (George Segal), Erica and Geoff plan their wedding, Barry is eager for his pre-med future but struggles to let go of the past, and Adam is itching to graduate high school and study filmmaking in college.





