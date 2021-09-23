The Goldbergs: Season 10? Has the ABC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has The Goldbergs TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on ABC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, Jeff Garlin, and Patton Oswalt (voice). Set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, and loosely based on the experiences of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, this comedy looks at life as seen by a young man growing up in the Goldberg family in the 1980s. Youngest child Adam (Giambrone) is obsessed with movies and spends his time documenting his colorful family’s ups and downs. Mother Beverly (McLendon-Covey) loves to take care of her family and meddle in their lives while father Murray (Garlin) parents from the comfort of his recliner. Eldest child Erica (Orrantia) dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Meanwhile, middle child Barry (Gentile) can be emotionally clueless and his best friend, Geoff “Madman” Schwartz (Lerner), is engaged to Erica. In the ninth season, the family pays tribute to their beloved Pops (George Segal), Erica and Geoff plan their wedding, Barry is eager for his pre-med future but struggles to let go of the past, and Adam is itching to graduate high school and study filmmaking in college.



Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of The Goldbergs averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.62 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s up by 9% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Goldbergs stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 23, 2021, The Goldbergs has not been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Goldbergs for season 10? The show has done well for the network but nine years is a long time for a family sitcom. I suspect that, despite the ratings, either season nine will be the end or, it will be renewed for a 10th and final year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Goldbergs cancellation or renewal news.



