The Goldbergs: Season Nine Ratings

This sitcom has been a very good performer for ABC in the ratings but nine years is a long run for any family sitcom. Is the end near? Will The Goldbergs be cancelled or renewed for season 10? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, Jeff Garlin, and Patton Oswalt (voice). Set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, and loosely based on the experiences of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, this comedy looks at life as seen by a young man growing up in the Goldberg family in the 1980s. Youngest child Adam (Giambrone) is obsessed with movies and spends his time documenting his colorful family’s ups and downs. Mother Beverly (McLendon-Covey) loves to take care of her family and meddle in their lives while father Murray (Garlin) parents from the comfort of his recliner. Eldest child Erica (Orrantia) dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Meanwhile, middle child Barry (Gentile) can be emotionally clueless and his best friend, Geoff “Madman” Schwartz (Lerner), is engaged to Erica. In the ninth season, the family pays tribute to their beloved Pops (George Segal), Erica and Geoff plan their wedding, Barry is eager for his pre-med future but struggles to let go of the past, and Adam is itching to graduate high school and study filmmaking in college.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season eight of The Goldbergs on ABC averaged a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.48 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Goldbergs TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 10th season? Should this comedy be coming to an end?