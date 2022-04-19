The Goldbergs: Season 10; ABC Renews Family Comedy Series for 2022-23

Keep your VCR ready. ABC has renewed The Goldbergs TV show for a 10th season on ABC. which will air as part of the 2022-23 broadcast season.

A family comedy series, The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, and Patton Oswalt (voice). Set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, and loosely based on the experiences of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, this comedy looks at life as seen by a young man growing up in the Goldberg family in the 1980s. Youngest child Adam (Giambrone) is obsessed with movies and spends his time documenting his colorful family’s ups and downs. Mother Beverly (McLendon-Covey) loves to take care of her family and meddle in their lives while father Murray (Jeff Garlin) parents from the comfort of his recliner. Eldest child Erica (Orrantia) dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Meanwhile, middle child Barry (Gentile) can be emotionally clueless and his best friend, Geoff “Madman” Schwartz (Lerner), is engaged to Erica. In the ninth season, the family pays tribute to their beloved Pops (George Segal), Erica and Geoff plan their wedding, Barry is eager for his pre-med future but struggles to let go of the past, and Adam is itching to graduate high school and study filmmaking in college.

The ninth season of The Goldbergs averages a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.22 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the network’s highest-rated comedy.

McLendon-Covey, Giambrone, Gentile, Lerner, and Orrantia have already signed contracts to stay with the series for season 10. Garlin left the show in December.

ABC made the renewal announcement via social media:

It's party time because #TheGoldbergs is coming back for Season 10! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/0CiKgulO6R — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) April 19, 2022

