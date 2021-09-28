Supermarket Sweep: Season Three? Has the ABC Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is it time for this revival to check out? Has the Supermarket Sweep TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Supermarket Sweep, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Supermarket Sweep is hosted by comedienne Leslie Jones and is the latest iteration of the series that debuted in 1965. A fast-paced competition, the show follows teams of two friends or relations. Clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, the teams compete against one another in back-to-back games using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of food store merchandise. Teams compete for the chance to play in the “Super Sweep,” a race against the clock to find five products in order to win a big cash prize.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Supermarket Sweep averages a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.61 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 37% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Supermarket Sweep stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 28, 2021, Supermarket Sweep has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Supermarket Sweep for season three? This show was a moderate success in its first season and is based on a beloved format. The network’s revived lots of other game shows over the past several years but seems likely to start retiring some of them. Despite a sizable decline in the ratings, I think Supermarket Sweep still has a chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Supermarket Sweep cancellation or renewal news.



